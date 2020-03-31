Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.55.

BABA stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.54. 9,670,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,449,012. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $203.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.