Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 623 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Facebook by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $834,875,000 after buying an additional 1,781,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 21,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,460 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Facebook from $246.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.31.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total transaction of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,067 shares of company stock valued at $17,392,181 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $168.41. 12,499,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,165,804. The firm has a market cap of $473.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.75. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

