Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,498 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.88. 2,180,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,478,770. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.96.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

