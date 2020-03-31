Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,173 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.67 on Tuesday, hitting $98.13. 12,212,465 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

