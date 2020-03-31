Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $175,000 in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total value of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded down $4.41 on Tuesday, hitting $110.59. 6,233,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,364,350. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $272.06 billion, a PE ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.33 and its 200-day moving average is $121.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

