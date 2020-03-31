Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Invests $238,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $129.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,173,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,159,265. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

