Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.53.

NYSE:HON traded up $3.34 on Tuesday, reaching $135.09. 2,546,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,189,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.44 and a 200-day moving average of $169.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

