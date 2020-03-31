Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $545,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 356,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,217,000 after acquiring an additional 99,298 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMT traded down $8.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,837,965. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $266.11 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $376.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $454.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

