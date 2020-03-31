Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,390,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 8,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $6.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.57. The company had a trading volume of 199,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $116.15 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.