Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $520,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,974,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.