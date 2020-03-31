Trinity Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,524 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.4% of Trinity Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.97.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $159.66. 39,716,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,579,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $116.13 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,217.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

