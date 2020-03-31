Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

TKC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,698. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.73. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL.

