Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (PLUS) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.10 on April 16th

Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:PLUS) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$18.49 and its 200 day moving average is A$18.56. Vaneck Au Corp Bond ETF Units FP has a 12-month low of A$17.25 ($12.23) and a 12-month high of A$18.06 ($12.81).

