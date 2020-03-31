Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP (ASX:SUBD) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of ASX SUBD traded up A$0.94 ($0.67) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting A$23.40 ($16.60). The stock had a trading volume of 252 shares. Vaneck Au SUBD Bond ETF Units FP has a 1 year low of A$22.44 ($15.91) and a 1 year high of A$25.22 ($17.89). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$24.58.

