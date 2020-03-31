Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP (ASX:EBND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP has a 1-year low of A$10.73 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of A$12.15 ($8.62).

