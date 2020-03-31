Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP (ASX:EBND) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2020

Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP (ASX:EBND) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP has a 1-year low of A$10.73 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of A$12.15 ($8.62).

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaneck Em Income Opp Trading Managed Units FP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit