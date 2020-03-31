Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Sofos Investments Inc.

Sofos Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Sofos Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvicePeriod LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,157,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 52,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.25. 1,287,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.