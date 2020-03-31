VE AU FLOT/ETF (FLOT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

VE AU FLOT/ETF (ASX:FLOT) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

ASX:FLOT traded up A$0.21 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching A$24.75 ($17.55). 14,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. VE AU FLOT/ETF has a one year low of A$22.65 ($16.06) and a one year high of A$25.24 ($17.90). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$24.93.

