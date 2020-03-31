Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 56.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,333.20.

AMZN stock traded up $63.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,963.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,114,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,629,738. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,955.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,845.07. The company has a market capitalization of $975.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 724,962 shares of company stock worth $1,482,615,847 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

