Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,492 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $8.12 on Monday, hitting $262.36. 9,526,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $294.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.69. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

