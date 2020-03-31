Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 30,985 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,985 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 179,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 210,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.49.

NYSE F traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,513,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,663,832. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.55 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.12%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

