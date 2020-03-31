Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,782 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $803,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,037.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

JNJ stock traded down $2.14 on Tuesday, reaching $130.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,906,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $324.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

