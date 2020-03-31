Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,175 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

In related news, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.09 per share, with a total value of $201,016.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,241.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.20. 20,392,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,196,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $83.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

