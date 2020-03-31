Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after purchasing an additional 736,028 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,000,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $425,426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,772,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,913,000 after purchasing an additional 183,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,648,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,605,000 after purchasing an additional 234,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.61. 33,868,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,986,232. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

