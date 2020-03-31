Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,043 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,043 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in FedEx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,029,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,523,004,000 after purchasing an additional 105,441 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,036,716 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $761,602,000 after buying an additional 1,120,770 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,175,447 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $631,369,000 after buying an additional 76,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 104,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,421 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $493,159,000 after buying an additional 282,380 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $111.06 per share, with a total value of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 82,966 shares in the company, valued at $9,214,203.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDX traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.78. 1,215,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,567. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

