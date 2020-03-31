Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,175 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,350. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The company has a market cap of $98.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.03 and a 200 day moving average of $389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.88.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

