Verus Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 30,444 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,619 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.40.

