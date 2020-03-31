Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.96.

NYSE:MCD traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $168.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,620,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,433. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $122.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.72 and a 200-day moving average of $199.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

