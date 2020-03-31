Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 489,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,817. The stock has a market cap of $93.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.96.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.65.

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,052.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $3,765,934.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.