Verus Capital Partners LLC Invests $890,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $69,310,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $131.75. 5,034,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,189,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.44 and its 200 day moving average is $169.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $179.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.93.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.