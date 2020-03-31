Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of SPSM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.88. 1,257,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $33.48.

