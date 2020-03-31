Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $471,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after buying an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,662,276 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,693,673,000 after buying an additional 303,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $34.69. 12,056,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,256,448. The stock has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $43.86. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

