Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New $520,000 Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after buying an additional 723,408 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,197,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.09 and its 200 day moving average is $91.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

