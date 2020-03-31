Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 359.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,043,000 after purchasing an additional 34,246 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total value of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $5.40 on Tuesday, hitting $159.83. 881,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,832. The stock has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day moving average of $194.97. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.83.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

