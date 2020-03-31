Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $513,358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,341,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,991 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.67. 28,401,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,553,056. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a market cap of $171.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

