Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,896,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,766,000 after purchasing an additional 504,195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,119,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,551,000 after purchasing an additional 177,664 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,700,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,529,000 after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,540,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,066,000 after acquiring an additional 234,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.20. 334,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,770. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $200.55 and a 1-year high of $311.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

