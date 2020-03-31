Verus Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,281 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,518,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,278,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 556,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $80,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $3.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.80. 23,104,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,733,244. The stock has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.14.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

