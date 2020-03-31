Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,242 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $12,772,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 126,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,545,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,692 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 48,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total transaction of $2,130,071.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $7.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $201.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,025,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,660,025. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.92 and its 200-day moving average is $217.79. The company has a market cap of $116.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

