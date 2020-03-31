Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $319,000 Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,793 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 27.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Tesla by 2.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.47, for a total transaction of $854,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,236 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,052.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,536 shares of company stock valued at $75,305,782. 24.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $460.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $21.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $523.31. 11,032,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,564,668. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $668.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $447.18. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $176.99 and a one year high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.