Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes $428,000 Position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $1,590,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 610,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $16,017,132.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,665,085 shares of company stock valued at $41,383,583. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.09. The company had a trading volume of 146,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,847,773. The stock has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Argus upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone Group from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.20.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

