Verus Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,174 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 186 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD stock traded up $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 96,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,944,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.50. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $180.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.38.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.