Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.51. Village Super Market has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $437.42 million during the quarter.

VLGEA has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Village Super Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

