Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $302,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $8.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $262.36. 9,526,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,537,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

