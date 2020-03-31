Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases Shares of 7,101 Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,000. Home Depot comprises 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HD. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.20.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $196.10. 6,936,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,365,154. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.39. The company has a market cap of $207.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

