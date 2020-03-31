Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires New Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 36,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 113,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 162,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 543.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Neil W. Duffin acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Weldon acquired 4,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.56 per share, with a total value of $199,983.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $37.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,818,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,196,172. The firm has a market cap of $156.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 59.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.85. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

