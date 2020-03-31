Wealth Quarterback LLC Acquires Shares of 3,205 Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,205 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Broadcom by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after purchasing an additional 545,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,751,000 after purchasing an additional 494,761 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,646,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,380,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $333.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom stock traded up $4.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,465,296. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $264.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Broadcom Inc has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $331.58. The company has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,938 shares of company stock worth $121,050,177. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

