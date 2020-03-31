Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 255,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,427,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of VF during the third quarter worth about $8,841,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 45,593 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

VF stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. The stock had a trading volume of 134,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,976,604. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.21. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.03.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on VF from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.81.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

