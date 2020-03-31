Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Shares in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,533.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Insiders have purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.79 on Tuesday, hitting $77.03. 5,541,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,852,236. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

