Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys New Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,037.2% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,766,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 323,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $958,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $9.85 on Monday, reaching $133.01. The stock had a trading volume of 21,606,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,921,701. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.31 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24. The stock has a market cap of $324.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

