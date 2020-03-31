Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 36,185 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $79,755,000 after purchasing an additional 39,182 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,483,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,947,360. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.77. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.65, a PEG ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

