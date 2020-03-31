Wealth Quarterback LLC Buys Shares of 71,631 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 71,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $1,226,702.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,042,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,029,275.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,607 shares of company stock valued at $19,590,445. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.80. The stock had a trading volume of 259,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,042. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

